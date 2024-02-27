Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 449 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.87. 349,093 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

