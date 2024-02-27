Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 53,199 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,199 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 1.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of Corning worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after acquiring an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corning by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 140,134 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 582,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,681. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.