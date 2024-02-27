Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,247.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 615.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 667.45. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($10.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 3,137.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

