Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.64 ($0.10), with a volume of 2704608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £9.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of -0.13.

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

