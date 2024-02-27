Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.64 ($0.10), with a volume of 2704608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Star Energy Group from GBX 73 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STAR
Star Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Star Energy Group Company Profile
Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star Energy Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.