Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,598,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,608,000 after purchasing an additional 942,709 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

