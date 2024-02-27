Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,013,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,053 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned 0.71% of Latch worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Latch by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Latch by 55.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Latch in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Latch by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latch Stock Down 1.3 %

LTCH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,159. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

