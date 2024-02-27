Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Weatherford International makes up about 8.5% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Weatherford International worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 264,284 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after purchasing an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.44. 140,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,459. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,726.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

