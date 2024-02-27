Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $3.53 Million Stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst makes up about 1.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 34.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 85.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 95,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.