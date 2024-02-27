Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,446 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 36.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,890,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,450,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 132,749 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

BUR remained flat at $15.60 on Tuesday. 208,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

