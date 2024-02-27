Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 2.5% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $65,580,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $35,040,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $20,947,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,216. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

