Steem Trading Up 0.3% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Steem has a market cap of $117.58 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,853.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00535979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00131851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00144728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 456,679,854 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

