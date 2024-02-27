Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Stelco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.83.

TSE:STLC opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$32.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

