Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Stericycle to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,018.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Stories

