Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on March 15th

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Stifel Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 47.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stifel Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stifel Financial to earn $8.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of SF opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $77.62. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SF. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

