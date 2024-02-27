Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $252.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.11. Quanta Services has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $239.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

