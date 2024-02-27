Stifel Nicolaus Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$12.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 921,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.51.

In related news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

