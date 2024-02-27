Stifel Nicolaus Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $211.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $211.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.20.

CHRD traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $160.60. 57,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chord Energy by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after buying an additional 49,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 612,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,340,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

