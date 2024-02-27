Stifel Nicolaus Raises Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $36.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.42.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $34.89.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 97.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 178,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,390,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 357,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,429,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 365,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

