Stifel Nicolaus Trims DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price to $11.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.40.

Get DocGo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCGO

DocGo Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DocGo by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 34.8% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 709,553 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocGo by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347,984 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocGo

(Get Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.