StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

