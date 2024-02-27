StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

