StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.86. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

