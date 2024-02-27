StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $8.46 on Friday. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United-Guardian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

