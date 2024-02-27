StockNews.com Downgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $143.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.37.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

