StockNews.com Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.86 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

