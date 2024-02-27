StockNews.com Lowers Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Sell

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $79.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. Exponent has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $105.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

