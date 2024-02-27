StockNews.com Upgrades Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE PARR opened at $40.38 on Friday. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,545,000 after buying an additional 488,246 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

