Suku Trading Up 86.5% This Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded up 86.5% against the US dollar. Suku has a market cap of $18.86 million and $9.36 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

