Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.30.

Summit Materials Price Performance

Shares of SUM opened at $42.24 on Friday. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

