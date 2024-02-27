Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,968. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

