Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$52.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.40.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$45.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$37.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. Also, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

