SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of STKL stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $709.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $8.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STKL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SunOpta by 89.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

