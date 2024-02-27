Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.05

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 32147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

