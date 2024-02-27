Susquehanna Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $2,000.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,804.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,610.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,671.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,473.47. The stock has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 35.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $7,540,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. American Trust bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

