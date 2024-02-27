Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Down to $104.32

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.32, but opened at $101.94. Synaptics shares last traded at $103.54, with a volume of 14,904 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

