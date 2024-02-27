Synectics plc (LON:SNX) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SNX traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 186.75 ($2.37). 193,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,469. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.96. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £33.22 million, a PE ratio of 3,748.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

