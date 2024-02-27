Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 1,219 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $573.25. 291,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,781. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.58 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.41.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.