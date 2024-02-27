Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,059 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,523,023. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $440.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.76.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.