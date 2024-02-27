Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 124,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 159.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 59.7% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $105.83. The stock had a trading volume of 252,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,049. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.