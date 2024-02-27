Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,971. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $248.18.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

