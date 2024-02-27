Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $384,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VUG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $338.29. 125,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,500. The company has a market cap of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

