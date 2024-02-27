Synovus Financial Corp Has $20.13 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,789 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $33.61. 30,870,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,788,602. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

