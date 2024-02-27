Synovus Financial Corp Has $26.86 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,293,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,285,170. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

