Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.03 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.93. 96,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $222.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.