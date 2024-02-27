Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $13,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6,539.0% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after buying an additional 885,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after buying an additional 173,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after buying an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,547,000 after buying an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,965. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $392.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

