Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NKE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

