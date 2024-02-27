Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,601 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 458,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,115. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.