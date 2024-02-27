Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,417 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,345 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Shares of PANW traded up $14.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.16. 7,632,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,671. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

