Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 360,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 128,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 19,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. 799,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,444,100. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

