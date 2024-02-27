Taboola.com (TBLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.42. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,334.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $314,115.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,172,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,433,227.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,334.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,229. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 518.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,519,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at $3,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

